The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] is 56.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] price plunged by -0.17 percent to reach at -$0.71. The company report on August 26, 2021 that DealerPolicy Announces $110 million Series C Funding Led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Leading insurtech marketplace will expand its operations and partnerships across the automotive retail ecosystem.

DealerPolicy, the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, announced its $110 million Series C investment led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) with participation from existing investors including 3L Capital and Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. (doing its re/insurance business as HSCM Bermuda). The new investment will be used to accelerate the growth of the company’s next-generation finance and insurance (F&I) offerings for both dealers and car buyers, enabling automotive insurance to be seamlessly integrated online and at the point-of-sale. Goldman Sachs’ Paul Pate will join the company’s board of directors.

A sum of 2060124 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares reached a high of $420.7297 and dropped to a low of $411.1617 until finishing in the latest session at $412.41.

The one-year GS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.29. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $417.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $340, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 8.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 716.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.33.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 381.03, while it was recorded at 406.28 for the last single week of trading, and 327.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

GS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 20.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99,660 million, or 73.10% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,135,416, which is approximately 0.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,048,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.51 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.77 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 1.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 850 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 12,067,004 shares. Additionally, 684 investors decreased positions by around 15,538,726 shares, while 264 investors held positions by with 214,047,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,653,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,339,652 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,089,225 shares during the same period.