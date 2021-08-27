Stephens slashes price target on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] – find out why.

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] closed the trading session at $78.42 on 08/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.2183, while the highest price level was $81.05. The company report on August 9, 2021 that The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $280 million in the second quarter. Our growth speaks to The Trade Desk’s position as the default DSP for the open internet. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Connected TV, as more premium streaming inventory becomes available to meet growing marketer demand for data-driven TV advertising,” said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “From a customer perspective, more of the world’s leading brands, and their agencies, joined our platform, or expanded their relationship with us. This, and our robust international growth in the second quarter, gives us tremendous optimism moving forward. We also recently launched our new trading platform, Solimar, the biggest product launch in our company’s history. Solimar allows advertisers to take advantage of many opportunities in front of them, with features such as simple and secure onboarding of first-party data; the industry’s most advanced cross-channel measurement marketplace; and advanced, multi-level goal-setting which allows our KOA AI technology to optimize campaigns for the trader.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.10 percent and weekly performance of 3.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, TTD reached to a volume of 2007602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $85.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $880 to $620. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $770, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 128.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TTD stock trade performance evaluation

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.38, while it was recorded at 79.13 for the last single week of trading, and 75.04 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +78.61. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.86. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $156,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 32.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,613 million, or 67.30% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 52,534,783, which is approximately 27.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,250,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.8 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -10.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 32,264,312 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 39,299,662 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 216,793,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,357,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,553,269 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 3,794,410 shares during the same period.