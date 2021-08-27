Piper Sandler lifts The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.33%. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Hain Celestial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Net Income Improved by $37 million from $4 million in the Prior Year.

Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.40; Adjusted EPS of $0.39.

Over the last 12 months, HAIN stock rose by 10.45%. The one-year The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.57. The average equity rating for HAIN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.61 billion, with 99.83 million shares outstanding and 99.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 584.88K shares, HAIN stock reached a trading volume of 2134460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $46.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $44, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on HAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAIN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HAIN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, HAIN shares dropped by -8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.21 for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.14, while it was recorded at 39.42 for the last single week of trading, and 40.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.47 and a Gross Margin at +22.26. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Total Capital for HAIN is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.19. Additionally, HAIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] managed to generate an average of $5,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

HAIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. go to 32.40%.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,518 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAIN stocks are: ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 15,996,598, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,101,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.56 million in HAIN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $256.66 million in HAIN stock with ownership of nearly -2.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN] by around 9,715,861 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 8,450,039 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 78,594,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,760,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAIN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,604,174 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,292 shares during the same period.