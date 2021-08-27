Phillips 66 [PSX] Is Currently -2.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.65%. The company report on August 24, 2021 that NVNXF: Strategic Phillips 66 Relationship Validates & Enhances Prospects.

By M. Marin.

OTC:NVNXF.

Over the last 12 months, PSX stock rose by 17.74%. The one-year Phillips 66 stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.29. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.11 billion, with 439.94 million shares outstanding and 436.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, PSX stock reached a trading volume of 2510904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $93.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $80 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $85, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.65. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.31, while it was recorded at 69.71 for the last single week of trading, and 77.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.15%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,940 million, or 71.40% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,181,322, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,064,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.09 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 1.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

637 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 16,974,880 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 13,776,947 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 279,662,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,414,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,316,380 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,629,932 shares during the same period.