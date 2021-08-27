PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $157

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] price plunged by -0.44 percent to reach at -$0.69. The company report on August 19, 2021 that PepsiCo Announces “Net Water Positive” Commitment.

PepsiCo aims to replenish more water than the company uses by 2030, which would place it among the most water-efficient food or beverage manufacturers operating in high-risk watersheds.

A sum of 3289887 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.42M shares. PepsiCo Inc. shares reached a high of $155.67 and dropped to a low of $154.16 until finishing in the latest session at $155.20.

The one-year PEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.1. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $165.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $145 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 147.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.02, while it was recorded at 157.24 for the last single week of trading, and 144.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 9.82%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155,010 million, or 73.30% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,742,994, which is approximately 0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,077,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.53 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.02 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,355 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 40,390,930 shares. Additionally, 1,158 investors decreased positions by around 31,805,490 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 926,578,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 998,774,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,872,279 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,802,169 shares during the same period.