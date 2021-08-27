Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is 24.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021:.

GAAP revenue of $336.6 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $(0.09).

A sum of 3269795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.62M shares. Nuance Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $55.09 and dropped to a low of $54.99 until finishing in the latest session at $55.01.

The one-year NUAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.15. The average equity rating for NUAN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $56.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 79.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NUAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.79, while it was recorded at 55.04 for the last single week of trading, and 49.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuance Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NUAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,152 million, or 90.30% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,421,625, which is approximately 2.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,452,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $740.02 million in NUAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $690.79 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -14.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

230 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 137,388,647 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 169,483,910 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 31,425,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,446,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,270,454 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 56,889,942 shares during the same period.