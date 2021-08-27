New Street slashes price target on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] – find out why.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE: MBT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.88%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Reports Q2 2021 Results.

Q2 2021 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 10.6% year-over-year to reach RUB 128.6 bn.

Q2 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA[1] increased 10.2% year-over-year to RUB 57.2 bn.

Over the last 12 months, MBT stock dropped by -7.64%. The average equity rating for MBT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.93 billion, with 863.47 million shares outstanding and 461.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, MBT stock reached a trading volume of 3025438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]:

New Street have made an estimate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBT in the course of the last twelve months was 80.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, MBT shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 8.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.28. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.28.

Return on Total Capital for MBT is now 19.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 196.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,021.19. Additionally, MBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,845.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MBT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company go to 0.08%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] Insider Position Details

Positions in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE:MBT] by around 16,723,822 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 24,568,192 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 174,998,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,290,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,699,165 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,563,959 shares during the same period.