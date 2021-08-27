Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Etsy Inc. [ETSY] – find out why.

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] jumped around 10.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $212.59 at the close of the session, up 5.10%. The company report on August 7, 2021 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced virtual participation in the below investor events.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:.

Etsy Inc. stock is now 19.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETSY Stock saw the intraday high of $215.98 and lowest of $202.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 251.86, which means current price is +38.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 4050854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $219.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $245 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 8.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 37.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

How has ETSY stock performed recently?

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.56. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.15, while it was recorded at 202.42 for the last single week of trading, and 189.62 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 26.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.22. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $246,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 52.80%.

Insider trade positions for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $23,873 million, or 90.10% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,930,166, which is approximately 2.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,151,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.0 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 12.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 422 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 18,109,416 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 12,421,694 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 81,766,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,297,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,500,601 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,307 shares during the same period.