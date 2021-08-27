Morgan Stanley lifts The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] gained 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $15.39 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2021 that North American Crane Bureau Expands Relationship with Goodyear into 2022 and Builds New Relationship with L’Air.

North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB), a subsidiary of ProBility Media Corp, (OTCPK: PBYA), an education company building the first full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, extends relationship with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) to include additional programs for the end of 2021 and into 2022.

NACB will perform rigging and signaling train the trainer programs for Goodyear which will enable them to qualify their own rigging and signaling personnel. In addition to the September 2021 program, NACB will add crane training programs to include NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) certification testing to meet OSHA’s 1926.1427 crane operator certification requirement. The Goodyear programs will take place in Houston, Texas.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company represents 244.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.40 billion with the latest information. GT stock price has been found in the range of $15.08 to $15.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 2688579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for GT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for GT stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.28, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.87 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.18.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now -1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.26. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of -$20,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]

There are presently around $3,585 million, or 84.30% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,103,953, which is approximately -0.907% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,114,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.91 million in GT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $227.48 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -2.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 16,469,864 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 24,887,349 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 191,578,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,935,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,139,696 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 9,874,726 shares during the same period.