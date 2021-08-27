Metromile Inc. [MILE] Revenue clocked in at $43.65 million, down -73.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] loss -4.03% or -0.17 points to close at $4.05 with a heavy trading volume of 3257880 shares. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Metromile Strengthens its Standout Consumer Experience with Verisk Insurance Data.

Leading pay-per-mile auto insurer uses robust underwriting data from Verisk’s LightSpeed® Auto platform to accelerate digital growth while lowering acquisition costs.

Metromile (Nasdaq: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, announced an integration with Verisk’s LightSpeed® Auto to simplify the consumer buying experience, increase speed to bind and conversion rates, and lower acquisition costs. LightSpeed Auto is a digital underwriting platform that combines extensive data resources and groundbreaking predictive analytics from Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, to deliver superior results for auto insurers and their customers.

It opened the trading session at $4.27, the shares rose to $4.29 and dropped to $3.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MILE points out that the company has recorded -73.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, MILE reached to a volume of 3257880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Metromile Inc. [MILE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MILE shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MILE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Metromile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Metromile Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MILE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for MILE stock

Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.99. With this latest performance, MILE shares dropped by -43.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.82 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading.

Metromile Inc. [MILE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MILE is now -10.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.09.

An analysis of insider ownership at Metromile Inc. [MILE]

There are presently around $284 million, or 61.40% of MILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MILE stocks are: INTACT FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 10,052,040, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 9,384,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.01 million in MILE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.91 million in MILE stock with ownership of nearly 140.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metromile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ:MILE] by around 34,521,139 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 6,743,677 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 28,753,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,018,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MILE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,189,537 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,367,303 shares during the same period.