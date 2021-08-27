Market cap of QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] reaches 6.00B – now what?

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: QTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.27%. The company report on August 26, 2021 that QTS Realty Trust Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Blackstone Funds.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) (“QTS” or “the Company”) announced that, at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier, QTS stockholders voted to approve the acquisition of QTS by affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and Blackstone Property Partners.

“I thank our stockholders for their strong support of the transformative transaction with Blackstone, which will provide compelling, immediate and certain value to stockholders and position QTS to better serve customers’ expanding data center infrastructure needs,” said Chad Williams, Chairman and CEO of QTS. “With this significant milestone now behind us, we look forward to completing the transaction with Blackstone.”.

Over the last 12 months, QTS stock rose by 17.23%. The one-year QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.18. The average equity rating for QTS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.00 billion, with 69.34 million shares outstanding and 68.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, QTS stock reached a trading volume of 3700158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTS shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QTS Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTS in the course of the last twelve months was 47.92.

QTS Stock Performance Analysis:

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, QTS shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.79 for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.55, while it was recorded at 77.83 for the last single week of trading, and 66.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QTS Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,058 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,755,567, which is approximately 4.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,747,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.7 million in QTS stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $228.37 million in QTS stock with ownership of nearly -1.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:QTS] by around 26,928,571 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 29,273,963 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 21,550,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,752,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTS stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,008,393 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 9,340,197 shares during the same period.