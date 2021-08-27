Market cap of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. [DFNS] reaches 276.79M – now what?

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: DFNS] traded at a high on 08/26/21, posting a 26.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.85. The company report on August 26, 2021 that LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business Combination with IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DFNS) (“LGL” or the “Company”) announced the results for the six proposals considered and voted upon by its stockholders at its special meeting held on August 26, 2021. LGL reported that each of the six proposals, including the proposals giving effect to the previously announced business combination between LGL and IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (“IronNet”), was approved. LGL also announced that it has completed its business combination with IronNet, resulting in the combined company being renamed as “IronNet, Inc.”, with its common stock and warrants to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2021 under the ticker symbols “IRNT” and “IRNT.WS”, respectively. The combined company expects to file a Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results of the special meeting.

Additionally, the deadline for electing redemptions has passed with approximately 93% of the shares of Class A common stock being redeemed in connection with the business combination. As a result of the business combination, the combined company received gross proceeds of approximately $136.7 million, which amount includes $125.0 million received in a previously announced private placement that closed concurrently with the business combination and approximately $11.7 million from the trust account after deducting funds used to satisfy redemptions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4674387 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. stands at 10.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.69%.

The market cap for DFNS stock reached $276.79 million, with 21.56 million shares outstanding and 12.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 161.96K shares, DFNS reached a trading volume of 4674387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. [DFNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.50. With this latest performance, DFNS shares gained by 28.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.17 for LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. [DFNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $185 million, or 82.00% of DFNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFNS stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 949,913, which is approximately -29.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.58% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 938,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.06 million in DFNS stocks shares; and WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.08 million in DFNS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:DFNS] by around 3,329,372 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,388,665 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,696,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,414,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFNS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,846 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 754,864 shares during the same period.