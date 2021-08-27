Market cap of Edison International [EIX] reaches 21.40B – now what?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] loss -1.23% or -0.72 points to close at $57.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2128019 shares. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Edison International and Southern California Edison Declare Q3 Dividends.

The Board of Directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6625 per share, payable on October 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

The Edison International Board also declared the initial semi-annual dividend of $27.77083 per share on the 5.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $58.37, the shares rose to $58.37 and dropped to $57.435, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EIX points out that the company has recorded 6.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, EIX reached to a volume of 2128019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $70.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $71, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on EIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for EIX stock

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.97 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.89, while it was recorded at 58.74 for the last single week of trading, and 58.94 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +22.90. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.44.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.92. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $55,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Edison International [EIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 3.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edison International [EIX]

There are presently around $19,338 million, or 90.10% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,257,702, which is approximately 0.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,902,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.54 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly 0.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

327 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 22,681,148 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 22,463,963 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 290,229,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,374,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,898,200 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,036,031 shares during the same period.