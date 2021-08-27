Market cap of 9F Inc. [JFU] reaches 382.70M – now what?

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.09 during the day while it closed the day at $1.87. The company report on June 3, 2021 that 9F Inc. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on July 8, 2021.

9F Inc. (“9F” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU), an internet technology company that focuses on fintech services, online wealth management technology services serving mid- and high-net-worth clients, online stock investment services in Hong Kong and consumer financing technology services in Southeast Asian countries, announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at Conference Room No.1, 48/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China, on July 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing time).

The purpose of the EGM is for the Company’s shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, approve the change of the Company’s legal name from “9F Inc.” to “Ether Securities, Inc.” The proposed name change will not affect any rights of shareholders or the Company’s operations and financial position.

9F Inc. stock has also gained 17.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JFU stock has inclined by 35.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.50% and gained 79.81% year-on date.

The market cap for JFU stock reached $382.70 million, with 202.00 million shares outstanding and 96.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, JFU reached a trading volume of 1873368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

JFU stock trade performance evaluation

9F Inc. [JFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.61. With this latest performance, JFU shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0158, while it was recorded at 1.7550 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6994 for the last 200 days.

9F Inc. [JFU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 9F Inc. [JFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.85 and a Gross Margin at +58.21. 9F Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -166.29.

Return on Total Capital for JFU is now -21.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9F Inc. [JFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, JFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9F Inc. [JFU] managed to generate an average of -$299,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 9F Inc. [JFU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

9F Inc. [JFU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in 9F Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 151,003 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,398,613 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,028,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 148,813 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 398,743 shares during the same period.