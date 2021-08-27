Market Analysts see Sea Limited [SE] gaining to $352. Time to buy?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $1.68. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights.

A sum of 2728224 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. Sea Limited shares reached a high of $322.805 and dropped to a low of $313.05 until finishing in the latest session at $321.77.

The one-year SE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.3. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $314.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. On June 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SE shares from 260 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 13.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.04.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.60 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 289.12, while it was recorded at 315.68 for the last single week of trading, and 242.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Limited Fundamentals:

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Sea Limited [SE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87,300 million, or 72.50% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,370,816, which is approximately -0.075% of the company’s market cap and around 5.33% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,092,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.43 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.2 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -3.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

414 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 23,770,939 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 21,446,589 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 226,093,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,310,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,865,091 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,679,197 shares during the same period.