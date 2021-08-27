Market Analysts see RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] traded at a high on 08/26/21, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.29. The company report on August 26, 2021 that RedHill Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

– Achieved record quarterly revenues of $21.5 million for Q2/2021, 4.5% increase from Q1/2021 despite challenging market conditions; Cash balance1 of approximately $71.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

– Record Talicia® quarterly prescription volume up more than 10%; Movantik® quarterly new prescriptions up 5.6%; Talicia and Movantik coverage expanded to 8 and 9 out of 10 commercially insured Americans, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2902853 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stands at 7.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for RDHL stock reached $326.81 million, with 42.96 million shares outstanding and 34.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 311.04K shares, RDHL reached a trading volume of 2902853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

How has RDHL stock performed recently?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, RDHL shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.84, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.65 for the last 200 days.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.95 and a Gross Margin at +42.68. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.36.

Return on Total Capital for RDHL is now -77.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -206.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 626.82. Additionally, RDHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 614.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]

There are presently around $52 million, or 18.40% of RDHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN with ownership of 1,976,476, which is approximately 8.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; IBEX INVESTORS LLC, holding 970,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.08 million in RDHL stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.74 million in RDHL stock with ownership of nearly 1.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 714,927 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,177,568 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,260,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,153,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,750 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,798 shares during the same period.