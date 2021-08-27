Market Analysts see General Mills Inc. [GIS] gaining to $67. Time to buy?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] closed the trading session at $57.30 on 08/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.04, while the highest price level was $58.03. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Box Tops for Education and Walmart Team Up with the LeBron James Family Foundation to Elevate Racial Equity in Education in a New Digital Series.

The trio will launch a program to raise awareness on the importance of a diverse teaching workforce and the opportunity to support schools in need through the Box Tops for Education app.

Box Tops for Education is teaming up with Walmart for a back-to-school partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to advance racial equity in education by highlighting the many ways diverse educators and school support staff can improve students’ outcomes and education. The program, called “The Best Year Starts Here,” will debut in August and feature three different teachers of color, showing their impact in the classroom through the eyes of their students and mentors. The program will also demonstrate simple ways viewers can get involved by highlighting the new Box Tops for Education app feature that enables supporters to direct funds to schools in need. In addition, as part of its long partnership with Box Tops, Walmart will leverage its digital and in-store footprint to drive excitement and awareness of the program and increase the redemption of Box Tops.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.55 percent and weekly performance of -4.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, GIS reached to a volume of 4805634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $63.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $60, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on GIS stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 59 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.90 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.44, while it was recorded at 58.76 for the last single week of trading, and 59.73 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +34.77. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.34. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $66,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.61%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,649 million, or 78.30% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,266,074, which is approximately 0.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,488,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.89 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 630 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 30,214,236 shares. Additionally, 625 investors decreased positions by around 33,487,019 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 401,376,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,078,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,625,543 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,299,590 shares during the same period.