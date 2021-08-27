LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] moved down -3.40: Why It’s Important

LG Display Co. Ltd. [NYSE: LPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.44%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that LG Display Highlights its ESG Management in Sustainability Report for 2021.

LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, highlights its ESG management by outlining the company’s ESG activities and achievements in pursuit of a greener planet in its Sustainability Report for 2021.

To promote sustainability management and reach its goal of becoming the most sustainable display solution company in the world, LG Display has identified and implemented four key strategies: Internalization of CSR, CSR risk management, communication with stakeholders, and global engagement – all key pillars to the company’s core mission of being a sustainability company founded on stakeholder trust.

Over the last 12 months, LPL stock rose by 33.74%. The average equity rating for LPL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.47 billion, with 715.63 million shares outstanding and 444.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 659.35K shares, LPL stock reached a trading volume of 2370565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL]:

CLSA have made an estimate for LG Display Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for LG Display Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LG Display Co. Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

LPL Stock Performance Analysis:

LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, LPL shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 8.70 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LG Display Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.12 and a Gross Margin at +10.02. LG Display Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Total Capital for LPL is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.13. Additionally, LPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] managed to generate an average of -$3,438,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.LG Display Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

LPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LG Display Co. Ltd. go to 32.60%.

LG Display Co. Ltd. [LPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $160 million, or 2.60% of LPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPL stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,384,027, which is approximately -4.104% of the company’s market cap and around 51.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,085,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.16 million in LPL stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $21.32 million in LPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LG Display Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in LG Display Co. Ltd. [NYSE:LPL] by around 1,592,303 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,455,113 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,127,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,174,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 268,550 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 799,540 shares during the same period.