Keefe Bruyette lifts Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.15%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Jefferies’ Clients, Employees and Shareholders Contribute $6 Million to 45 Charities Supporting Those Most in Need in Afghanistan, Haiti, as Well as Military Veterans.

Jefferies announced that its Global Charity Trading Day raised approximately $6 million that it will donate to 45 charities that provide critical aid and support to Afghanistan refugees, military veterans, and victims of the recent earthquake in Haiti.

Through the firm’s Global Trading Day held August 24, Jefferies’ clients helped to generate $4.5 million in donated net trading commissions. In addition, Jefferies as a firm donated $1 million directly, and voluntary donations from Jefferies’ more than 4,000 employees totaled $500,000.

Over the last 12 months, JEF stock rose by 109.52%. The one-year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.96. The average equity rating for JEF stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.95 billion, with 263.28 million shares outstanding and 200.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, JEF stock reached a trading volume of 2077727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JEF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.91.

JEF Stock Performance Analysis:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.15. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.41, while it was recorded at 35.94 for the last single week of trading, and 29.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

JEF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,378 million, or 73.90% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,882,583, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,048,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.02 million in JEF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $304.69 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly -6.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 17,626,842 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 17,271,579 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 138,643,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,542,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,047,271 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,116,145 shares during the same period.