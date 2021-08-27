JOYY Inc. [YY] Revenue clocked in at $1.37 billion, down -25.13% YTD: What’s Next?

JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ: YY] gained 6.04% or 3.41 points to close at $59.88 with a heavy trading volume of 13578367 shares. The company report on August 19, 2021 that JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Second quarter 2021 Financial Highlights1.

It opened the trading session at $62.95, the shares rose to $65.75 and dropped to $58.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YY points out that the company has recorded -49.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, YY reached to a volume of 13578367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JOYY Inc. [YY]:

China Renaissance have made an estimate for JOYY Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for JOYY Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOYY Inc. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for YY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 61.11.

Trading performance analysis for YY stock

JOYY Inc. [YY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.24. With this latest performance, YY shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for JOYY Inc. [YY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.06, while it was recorded at 53.44 for the last single week of trading, and 85.95 for the last 200 days.

JOYY Inc. [YY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOYY Inc. [YY] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.05. JOYY Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.79.

Return on Total Capital for YY is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JOYY Inc. [YY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.75. Additionally, YY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JOYY Inc. [YY] managed to generate an average of -$1,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.JOYY Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

JOYY Inc. [YY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOYY Inc. go to 5.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JOYY Inc. [YY]

There are presently around $2,667 million, or 79.50% of YY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 3,680,244, which is approximately 46.187% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,813,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.48 million in YY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $155.45 million in YY stock with ownership of nearly -47.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JOYY Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ:YY] by around 6,828,711 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 12,311,142 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 25,399,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,539,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,440,470 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,917,184 shares during the same period.