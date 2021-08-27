Jefferies lifts Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $45.39 during the day while it closed the day at $44.64. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Mattress Firm Announces Extension Of Sales Partnership With Tempur Sealy.

Mattress Firm, the nation’s largest mattress specialty retailer, announced that it has signed a multi-year extension through 2025 to its current supply agreement with Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX). The news highlights Mattress Firm’s commitment to providing customers with an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands.

Mattress Firm entered into a three-year strategic sales partnership with Tempur Sealy in 2019, bringing a portfolio of innovative and highly sought-after products to consumers through Mattress Firm’s 2,300+ locations nationwide, as well as on MattressFirm.com. Mattress Firm and Tempur Sealy partnered over the subsequent months to flawlessly execute an extensive product rollout across the country and train Mattress Firm’s 6,200 Sleep ExpertsTM on attributes of Tempur Sealy products that deliver improved sleep to consumers. In January 2021, Tempur Sealy recognized Mattress Firm as the No. 1 Tempur-Pedic Retailer in the U.S. based on the volume of sales achieved during 2020. Mattress Firm also holds this distinction for Tempur Sealy’s Stearns & Foster and Sealy brands.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock has also gained 5.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPX stock has inclined by 13.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.61% and gained 65.33% year-on date.

The market cap for TPX stock reached $8.73 billion, with 197.00 million shares outstanding and 192.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 1980241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $53.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TPX stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPX shares from 75 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TPX stock trade performance evaluation

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 18.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.86, while it was recorded at 43.85 for the last single week of trading, and 34.89 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 31.50%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,249 million, or 96.50% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,497,795, which is approximately 4.103% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,484,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $825.14 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $709.14 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly -6.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

193 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 15,020,706 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 16,410,536 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 153,349,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,780,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,052,765 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,045,289 shares during the same period.