Jefferies lifts Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] slipped around -0.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.11 at the close of the session, down -2.84%. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Canopy Growth To Participate In Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference On September 8, 2021.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) announced that CEO David Klein will present virtually at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3:20pm ET. The presentation is expected to cover the company’s progress against its business transformation, overview of the U.S. businesses, and key U.S. strategic business initiatives.

The presentation will be conducted by live audio webcast, and will be accessible through the company’s website at https://www.canopygrowth.com/investors/investor-events/. A replay option will be available on the company’s website for those that cannot participate in the live event.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock is now -30.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CGC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.00 and lowest of $16.9601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.50, which means current price is +5.16% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 2465403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.40, while it was recorded at 17.28 for the last single week of trading, and 27.44 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Insider trade positions for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $961 million, or 15.39% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,075,332, which is approximately 5.021% of the company’s market cap and around 37.97% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,180,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.64 million in CGC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $53.68 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 86.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 12,020,733 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 4,579,809 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 39,554,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,154,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,261,347 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 974,439 shares during the same period.