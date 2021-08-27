ING Groep N.V. [ING] Stock trading around $13.64 per share: What’s Next?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] traded at a low on 08/26/21, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.64. The company report on August 20, 2021 that ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and member of the Management Board Banking.

ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and member of the Management Board Banking.

ING announced the appointment of Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer and chief transformation officer (COO/CTO) and member of the Management Board Banking. Marnix takes up his position on 1 September 2021, succeeding Roel Louwhoff, who stepped down from the Management Board Banking on 1 August 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2523841 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ING Groep N.V. stands at 1.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.43%.

The market cap for ING stock reached $52.81 billion, with 3.90 billion shares outstanding and 3.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 2523841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ING Groep N.V. [ING]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $17.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 81.35.

How has ING stock performed recently?

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.08, while it was recorded at 13.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for ING Groep N.V. [ING]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

Insider trade positions for ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $1,925 million, or 3.60% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 44,175,843, which is approximately 5.922% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,690,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.18 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $110.7 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 0.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 13,721,795 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 6,365,830 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 121,032,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,120,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,302,950 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,469,993 shares during the same period.