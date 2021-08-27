IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] is -37.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.30 at the close of the session, down -1.29%. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-end Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details.

IAMGOLD Corporation stock is now -37.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IAG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.34 and lowest of $2.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.43, which means current price is +5.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 2966529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]?

Desjardins have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.25 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has IAG stock performed recently?

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.81 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.34. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.10.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 6.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] managed to generate an average of $9,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $512 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 49,065,937, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 40,357,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.82 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $46.45 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -8.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 10,913,528 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 18,367,756 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 193,350,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,632,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,119 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,635,973 shares during the same period.