Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] moved up 13.22: Why It’s Important

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GNLN] gained 13.22% on the last trading session, reaching $2.57 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Greenlane Reports Q2 2021 Revenue of $34.7 million and Record Core Revenue of $34.5 Million.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”).

Q2 2021 Highlights.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. represents 18.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.07 million with the latest information. GNLN stock price has been found in the range of $2.25 to $2.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 558.91K shares, GNLN reached a trading volume of 2709756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for GNLN stock

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.25. With this latest performance, GNLN shares dropped by -25.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.36 for the last 200 days.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.73 and a Gross Margin at -3.37. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.50.

Return on Total Capital for GNLN is now -36.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.02. Additionally, GNLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] managed to generate an average of -$54,989 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]

There are presently around $18 million, or 34.50% of GNLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNLN stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 1,039,013, which is approximately -16.647% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 969,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 million in GNLN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.09 million in GNLN stock with ownership of nearly 84.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenlane Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GNLN] by around 1,548,890 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 586,466 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,968,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,103,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNLN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,789 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 246,141 shares during the same period.