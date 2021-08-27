Goldman slashes price target on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] – find out why.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] jumped around 15.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $186.68 at the close of the session, up 9.34%. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces a 20% quarterly dividend increase and a new $1.25 billion stock repurchase authorization.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a 20.3% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.71 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2021. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1.25 billion stock repurchase authorization, which supersedes the approximately $560 million, which remains outstanding under the company’s current stock repurchase authorization.

“Our decisions to increase our quarterly dividend again and to approve a new $1.25 billion share buyback authorization reflect the strength of our business and financial position, and our commitment to maximizing returns for our shareholders,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong performance reinforces the sustainable power of our key differentiators: our in-house design, our digital-first channel strategy and our values. Combined with our winning positioning in a growing but fragmented industry, and our incremental growth initiatives, we are more confident than ever in our ability to deliver outsized returns into the future.”.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock is now 83.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WSM Stock saw the intraday high of $204.41 and lowest of $184.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 194.69, which means current price is +89.04% above from all time high which was touched on 08/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 942.62K shares, WSM reached a trading volume of 5399112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $167.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on WSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 7.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has WSM stock performed recently?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.67. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.72, while it was recorded at 170.52 for the last single week of trading, and 145.86 for the last 200 days.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.02. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Total Capital for WSM is now 31.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.91. Additionally, WSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] managed to generate an average of $32,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 10.97%.

Insider trade positions for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]

There are presently around $13,079 million, or 94.30% of WSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,831,009, which is approximately 0.766% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,585,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in WSM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.08 billion in WSM stock with ownership of nearly -17.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 5,557,121 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 6,770,527 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 57,731,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,059,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,024,055 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,069,419 shares during the same period.