GEE Group Inc. [JOB] Revenue clocked in at $138.40 million, down -50.85% YTD: What’s Next?

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] price surged by 1.26 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 16, 2021 that GEE Group Inc. Announces Results for the 2021 Fiscal Third Quarter.

Strong Revenue, Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA.

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB), (“the Company” or “GEE Group”), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

A sum of 2414951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.45M shares. GEE Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.51 and dropped to a low of $0.48 until finishing in the latest session at $0.49.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, JOB shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5160, while it was recorded at 0.4772 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9414 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GEE Group Inc. Fundamentals:

GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 37.10% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,241,717, which is approximately 2024.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 2,585,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in JOB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.2 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly 96.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 14,555,298 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,011,718 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 970,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,537,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,024,134 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 839,320 shares during the same period.