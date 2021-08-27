For Aflac Incorporated [AFL], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$0.71. The company report on August 26, 2021 that 6 Ways to Support Your LGBTQ Employees to Foster Inclusion in the Workplace.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Aflac Incorporated.

Most leaders want to create welcoming workplaces where LGBTQ employees can feel comfortable and accepted. But employers who talk about equality without offering inclusive benefits to all employees aren’t doing everything they can to support the LGBTQ community. Fortunately, there are concrete ways employers can demonstrate that they value their employees equally, regardless of whom those employees love.

A sum of 1906399 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.24M shares. Aflac Incorporated shares reached a high of $57.23 and dropped to a low of $56.35 until finishing in the latest session at $56.40.

The one-year AFL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.25. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $57.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.70.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.57, while it was recorded at 56.66 for the last single week of trading, and 50.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 11.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.54. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

AFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.11%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,679 million, or 61.80% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,273,402, which is approximately -0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.66 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly 5.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 24,469,841 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 27,118,024 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 403,712,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,300,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,759,985 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,906,558 shares during the same period.