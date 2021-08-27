Datadog Inc. [DDOG] is 33.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] plunged by -$4.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $139.1734 during the day while it closed the day at $131.30. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Datadog Announces Deep Database Monitoring.

Datadog extends database visibility to surface slow performing queries and optimize application performance.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced the general availability of Database Monitoring (DBM). With insights into query performance and explain plans, as well as automatic correlation of query metrics with application and infrastructure metrics, Database Monitoring provides engineers and database administrators the visibility they need to quickly find and fix application performance issues that arise from slow running database queries.

Datadog Inc. stock has also loss -0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDOG stock has inclined by 42.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.62% and gained 33.38% year-on date.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $41.10 billion, with 308.02 million shares outstanding and 217.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 4085097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $146.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock. On May 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 100 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 262.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.31, while it was recorded at 133.21 for the last single week of trading, and 98.95 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.28 and a Gross Margin at +78.43. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.22. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$22,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 29.40%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,056 million, or 78.50% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,960,579, which is approximately 36.459% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,845,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.79 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 26.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 28,953,623 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 17,205,960 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 137,057,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,217,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,210,474 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,603,258 shares during the same period.