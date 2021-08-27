Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is -15.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] gained 2.68% or 0.28 points to close at $10.72 with a heavy trading volume of 4327251 shares. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On August 2, 2021, Credit Suisse declared coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

ETN Ticker.

It opened the trading session at $10.66, the shares rose to $10.7672 and dropped to $10.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CS points out that the company has recorded -25.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, CS reached to a volume of 4327251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $9.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 157.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for CS stock

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 4.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

There are presently around $952 million, or 4.20% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 29,037,149, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 5,264,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.43 million in CS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $49.4 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 53,201,288 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 14,077,697 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,533,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,812,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,205,336 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,425,339 shares during the same period.