Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Revenue clocked in at $25.01 billion, up 74.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] price plunged by -1.32 percent to reach at -$2.3. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Capital One Launches Flagship Student Rewards Credit Cards.

New SavorOne Rewards for Students and Quicksilver Rewards for Students offer enhanced choices for students to earn rewards.

Capital One launched the SavorOne Rewards for Students and Quicksilver Rewards for Students credit cards, student versions of Capital One’s flagship credit cards designed to provide valuable rewards and more choice for customers beginning their credit journey.

A sum of 1853511 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.04M shares. Capital One Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $174.6986 and dropped to a low of $171.31 until finishing in the latest session at $171.63.

The one-year COF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.31. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $183.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $165 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $177, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on COF stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 162 to 174.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 78.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.37.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.49, while it was recorded at 170.64 for the last single week of trading, and 132.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.04. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

COF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 45.20%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68,849 million, or 91.20% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,741,415, which is approximately 2.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,517,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.1 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.94 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 21,153,158 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 30,827,687 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 349,166,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,147,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,782,055 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,854,345 shares during the same period.