BofA Securities lifts Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] traded at a high on 08/26/21, posting a 2.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $99.99. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Buys Minority Interest from Partner in Horseshoe Baltimore.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) purchased a minority interest in Horseshoe Baltimore from one of its joint venture partners. As a result of this transaction, Caesars now owns 76% of Horseshoe Baltimore and will consolidate the results of the property on Caesars’ financial statements.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3749574 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at 4.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.30%.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $20.55 billion, with 209.00 million shares outstanding and 204.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3749574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $127.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.24. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.15, while it was recorded at 93.29 for the last single week of trading, and 88.37 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.32 and a Gross Margin at +32.33. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.58.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.06. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 525.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$83,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $20,089 million, or 95.70% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,628,538, which is approximately -15.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,804,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.57 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -3.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 29,654,357 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 30,350,986 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 140,905,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,910,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,366,603 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,381,432 shares during the same period.