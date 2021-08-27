BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Revenue clocked in at $2.01 billion, up 28.25% YTD: What’s Next?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] slipped around -0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.13 at the close of the session, down -2.84%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that kACE partners with Algorithmica to launch FX Volatility Aggregator.

kACE, a division of Fenics Software Limited, an entity within the BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) (“BGC Partners,” “BGC” or the “Company”) group of companies, announced the launch of its kACE Volatility Aggregator (kACE VA) application, a collaboration between kACE and Algorithmica, leveraging both organisations’ vast experience in FX derivatives and advanced analytical solutions to deliver unparalleled volatility aggregation functionality.

The kACE VA application allows users to combine FXO volatilities from multiple sources to create a unique surface that feeds downstream into client applications such as kACE Pro, back and middle office systems and proprietary technologies. Users have full control over blending aggregation and data cleansing algorithms, providing custom weighting and data selection criteria as well as removing outlier and stale data.

BGC Partners Inc. stock is now 28.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BGCP Stock saw the intraday high of $5.28 and lowest of $5.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.51, which means current price is +45.74% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 2104236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

How has BGCP stock performed recently?

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, BGCP shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +91.88. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.62. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $9,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

Earnings analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

There are presently around $1,137 million, or 65.70% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,966,630, which is approximately 6.137% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,857,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.52 million in BGCP stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $92.0 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 36,211,385 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 34,389,168 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 151,001,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,601,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,108,848 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,231,039 shares during the same period.