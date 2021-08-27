Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] moved down -2.30: Why It’s Important

Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ: BSY] loss -2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $63.25 price per share at the time. The company report on August 21, 2021 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2021. The cash dividend is payable on September 9, 2021 to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on September 1, 2021.

About Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems Incorporated represents 304.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.68 billion with the latest information. BSY stock price has been found in the range of $62.06 to $68.4471.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, BSY reached a trading volume of 3896440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSY shares is $66.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Griffin Securities have made an estimate for Bentley Systems Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Bentley Systems Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bentley Systems Incorporated is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSY in the course of the last twelve months was 72.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for BSY stock

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, BSY shares gained by 5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.58% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.78, while it was recorded at 64.00 for the last single week of trading, and 50.25 for the last 200 days.

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bentley Systems Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bentley Systems Incorporated go to 9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]

There are presently around $5,537 million, or 32.50% of BSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSY stocks are: SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL with ownership of 35,569,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 32.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,816,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $747.38 million in BSY stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $416.78 million in BSY stock with ownership of nearly 18.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ:BSY] by around 30,495,978 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,597,784 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 49,445,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,539,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSY stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,217,746 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,521,823 shares during the same period.