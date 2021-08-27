Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] is -10.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ascendis Pharma A/S [NASDAQ: ASND] surged by $26.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $158.78 during the day while it closed the day at $149.70. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval of SKYTROFA® (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), the First Once-weekly Treatment for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency –.

– Exceeded target enrollment in Phase 3 PaTHway Trial for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in adults with hypoparathyroidism (HP); top-line results expected in Q1 2022 –.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock has also gained 25.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASND stock has inclined by 9.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.40% and lost -10.24% year-on date.

The market cap for ASND stock reached $7.97 billion, with 53.76 million shares outstanding and 43.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 198.48K shares, ASND reached a trading volume of 2228193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASND shares is $162.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASND stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $216, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ASND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascendis Pharma A/S is set at 6.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1244.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.58.

ASND stock trade performance evaluation

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.71. With this latest performance, ASND shares gained by 29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.90 for Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.91, while it was recorded at 127.51 for the last single week of trading, and 143.15 for the last 200 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] shares currently have an operating margin of -4755.07. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6025.53.

Return on Total Capital for ASND is now -40.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.97. Additionally, ASND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Ascendis Pharma A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ascendis Pharma A/S go to 24.00%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,252 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASND stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,806,341, which is approximately 6.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 6,429,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $962.48 million in ASND stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $805.83 million in ASND stock with ownership of nearly 0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ascendis Pharma A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Ascendis Pharma A/S [NASDAQ:ASND] by around 3,107,944 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,845,614 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 49,168,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,122,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASND stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 255,738 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 939,762 shares during the same period.