AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] fell -28.51% so far this year. What now?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.17 at the close of the session, up 0.68%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that AngloGold Ashanti Submits Proposal to Acquire Corvus Gold.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06 ISIN: ZAE000043485 – JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 – NYSE share code: AU (“AngloGold Ashanti”, “AGA” or “Company”).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (“AngloGold Ashanti” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a non-binding proposal (the “Proposal”) has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus”) under which its direct wholly owned subsidiary, AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc (“AGAH”), would be willing to acquire for cash all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Corvus (“Corvus share(s)”) which the Company does not already beneficially own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock is now -28.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AU Stock saw the intraday high of $16.37 and lowest of $16.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.60, which means current price is +6.14% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 2490672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $23.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AU stock performed recently?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 21.47 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 34.89%.

Insider trade positions for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

There are presently around $1,946 million, or 31.80% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,128,588, which is approximately 3.028% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,009,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.02 million in AU stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $118.12 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly 31.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 15,759,996 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 16,824,077 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 87,791,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,375,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,042,821 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,266,348 shares during the same period.