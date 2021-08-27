9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $5

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.27 during the day while it closed the day at $1.24. The company report on August 16, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Collaboration with EBRIS Foundation for Planned Phase 2 Study of Larazotide for the Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) Resulting from COVID-19.

-Study May Proceed Letter Received from FDA Under Investigator IND-.

-EBRIS plans to initiate Phase 2a trial in MIS-C in Q4 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children-.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock has also gained 12.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NMTR stock has declined by -2.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.30% and gained 44.35% year-on date.

The market cap for NMTR stock reached $315.87 million, with 249.55 million shares outstanding and 244.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 2330136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

NMTR stock trade performance evaluation

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.73. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1410, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2386 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NMTR is now -165.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -541.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -545.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -276.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, NMTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] managed to generate an average of -$5,124,707 per employee.9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92 million, or 30.20% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 15,000,000, which is approximately 2.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,484,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.72 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.55 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 21.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 29,966,331 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 31,392,326 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,951,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,310,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,882,733 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 12,561,086 shares during the same period.