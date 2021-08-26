Wolfe Research slashes price target on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] – find out why.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained 0.78% or 0.23 points to close at $29.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4531207 shares. The company report on August 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MSON, VICI, GPX, VNE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bioventus Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix stockholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you are a Misonix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

It opened the trading session at $29.76, the shares rose to $29.88 and dropped to $29.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VICI points out that the company has recorded 5.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 4531207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.90, while it was recorded at 29.43 for the last single week of trading, and 28.78 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.81 and a Gross Margin at +96.97. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.06. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $19,074 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,319,700, which is approximately 1.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 53,431,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.45 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 60,882,868 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 59,797,001 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 521,558,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 642,238,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,418,396 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,313,925 shares during the same period.