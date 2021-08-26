Wolfe Research lifts PPL Corporation [PPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] closed the trading session at $29.22 on 08/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.94, while the highest price level was $29.395. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Landis+Gyr Signs Contract with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company for Advanced Metering Infrastructure and IoT Network.

The contract for 930,000 advanced electricity meters, 300,000 gas modules and corresponding software extends smart grid technology to residents of more than 90 counties in Kentucky.

Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX:LAND) signed a five-year agreement with Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU) to provide a comprehensive advanced metering and smart grid infrastructure.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.62 percent and weekly performance of 0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, PPL reached to a volume of 6629943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.10.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.76 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.53, while it was recorded at 29.31 for the last single week of trading, and 28.49 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,595 million, or 66.00% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,014,973, which is approximately -1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,235,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.2 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

413 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 36,657,056 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 53,885,496 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 408,943,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,486,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,793,441 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,188,435 shares during the same period.