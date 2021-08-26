why American Express Company [AXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $181.79

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] gained 3.09% or 4.98 points to close at $166.18 with a heavy trading volume of 3573833 shares. The company report on August 19, 2021 that American Express Ranks No. 1 Among National Issuers in the J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Customer Satisfaction Study for the Second Consecutive Year.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) received the number one ranking for customer satisfaction among national credit card issuers, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. In the study, American Express scored 838 (on a 1,000-point scale), surpassing the national issuer average by 29 points. American Express ranked highest in several areas including communication, benefits and services, and key moments.

“On behalf of all our colleagues, we are honored to earn the top spot among national issuers in the J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study for a second year in a row,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition reflects the tremendous work of our colleagues and their commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction. We have the best customers in the world, and we thank them for placing their trust in us every day and for recognizing what makes being with American Express so special.”.

It opened the trading session at $161.88, the shares rose to $167.23 and dropped to $160.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXP points out that the company has recorded 21.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -86.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 3573833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $181.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $138 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $225, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.73.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.75, while it was recorded at 161.32 for the last single week of trading, and 144.40 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +69.21. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.16.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.05. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $48,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

American Express Company [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 41.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $113,523 million, or 86.90% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,691,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 billion in AXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.96 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 0.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 763 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 25,639,590 shares. Additionally, 772 investors decreased positions by around 24,952,591 shares, while 383 investors held positions by with 632,539,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,131,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,407,980 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,315,049 shares during the same period.