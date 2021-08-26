Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Spirit Airlines Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) reported second quarter 2021 financial results.

Ended the second quarter 2021 with $2.2 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, short-term investment securities and liquidity available under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

A sum of 3513029 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.94M shares. Spirit Airlines Inc. shares reached a high of $25.22 and dropped to a low of $24.51 until finishing in the latest session at $24.77.

The one-year SAVE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.65. The average equity rating for SAVE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $39.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on SAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAVE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SAVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.16, while it was recorded at 23.89 for the last single week of trading, and 30.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Airlines Inc. Fundamentals:

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,699 million, or 64.20% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,684,912, which is approximately 12.127% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,200,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.9 million in SAVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $157.59 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly -20.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 10,072,198 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 10,097,769 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 48,413,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,583,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,924 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,553,250 shares during the same period.