Wall Street Analyst Initiated Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.81%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that QVC Launches on SLING TV with Live Shopping Experiences Across Fashion, Home, Beauty, Electronics, and More.

QVC is the only livestream shopping channel on the award-winning live TV streaming service.

QVC®, a world leader in multiplatform video commerce, has debuted on SLING TV, a leading streaming service delivering the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming. QVC is the only livestream shopping channel on SLING, which is available on most internet-connected devices, including: streaming media players, phones and tablets, smart TVs, laptops and computers and gaming consoles. QVC is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) (NASDAQ: QRTEB) (NASDAQ: QRTEP).

Over the last 12 months, QRTEA stock rose by 59.36%. The one-year Qurate Retail Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.87. The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.39 billion, with 410.00 million shares outstanding and 366.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, QRTEA stock reached a trading volume of 3219078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.09 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.49.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 12.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.47. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of $54,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QRTEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,846 million, or 89.60% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 52,095,078, which is approximately -2.022% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,974,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.22 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $211.03 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly -2.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 24,486,510 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 28,675,739 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 299,668,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,830,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,679,124 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,388,053 shares during the same period.