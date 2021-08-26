Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NiSource Inc. [NI]. What else is Wall St. saying

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] traded at a low on 08/25/21, posting a -0.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.03. The company report on August 11, 2021 that NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 22 cents per share, payable November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

The board also declared a dividend of $28.25 per share on the corporation’s outstanding shares of the 5.650% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.02825 per $1 of its liquidation preference, payable December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021; and, a dividend of $406.25 per share on the corporation’s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, payable December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2949624 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NiSource Inc. stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for NI stock reached $9.74 billion, with 393.00 million shares outstanding and 390.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 2949624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NiSource Inc. [NI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $28.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On November 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 25 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has NI stock performed recently?

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.21, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 24.16 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.80. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.13. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of -$2,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

Insider trade positions for NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $9,272 million, or 96.90% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,140,940, which is approximately -25.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,592,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in NI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.12 billion in NI stock with ownership of nearly 0.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 40,928,442 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 34,576,472 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 294,921,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,426,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,125,821 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,952 shares during the same period.