Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gerdau S.A. [NYSE: GGB] gained 1.47% on the last trading session, reaching $5.53 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information.

2Q21 Highlights.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) — The consolidated EBITDA amounted R$ 5.9 billion in 2Q21, highest level ever for a quarter, with a margin of 30.8%.

Gerdau S.A. represents 1.71 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.00 billion with the latest information. GGB stock price has been found in the range of $5.42 to $5.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.84M shares, GGB reached a trading volume of 5387887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gerdau S.A. [GGB]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Gerdau S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for GGB stock

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, GGB shares dropped by -6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gerdau S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. go to 5.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gerdau S.A. [GGB]

There are presently around $1,507 million, or 24.70% of GGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 101,432,791, which is approximately -18.169% of the company’s market cap and around 32.70% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 20,647,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.18 million in GGB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $94.59 million in GGB stock with ownership of nearly 134.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Gerdau S.A. [NYSE:GGB] by around 61,970,594 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 45,779,523 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 164,788,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,538,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,034,417 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,960,354 shares during the same period.