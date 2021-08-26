Wall Street Analyst Downgrade AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AZRX] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.61 at the close of the session, up 4.63%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Topline Data For Phase 2 MS1819 Combination Therapy Trial in Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Severe Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI).

MS1819 and PERT combination therapy achieves primary and secondary outcome measure endpoints.

Study data indicates clinically meaningful improvement in coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) primary endpoint.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock is now -37.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZRX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6262 and lowest of $0.5902 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.63, which means current price is +16.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, AZRX reached a trading volume of 3717948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AZRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has AZRX stock performed recently?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.36. With this latest performance, AZRX shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6895, while it was recorded at 0.6202 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9631 for the last 200 days.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AZRX is now -1,255.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,274.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,305.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,722,622 per employee.AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.20% of AZRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,924,088, which is approximately 171.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.97% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 863,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in AZRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in AZRX stock with ownership of nearly 68.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AZRX] by around 2,927,883 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 274,733 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,586,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,788,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,962 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 256,733 shares during the same period.