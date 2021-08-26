Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock Reiterated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $4

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] closed the trading session at $1.24 on 08/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.18, while the highest price level was $1.27. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Waitr and Smoothie King Form New Partnership.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced a new partnership with Smoothie King. Waitr and Bite Squad have started deliveries from over 350 Smoothie King locations.

“We’re thrilled Smoothie King has chosen Waitr as a local delivery service partner,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “They are the leader in the smoothie industry and the new partnership delivers on our ongoing commitment to adding more options for our diners.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.40 percent and weekly performance of 10.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, WTRH reached to a volume of 3627802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTRH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

WTRH stock trade performance evaluation

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.71. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -24.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6232, while it was recorded at 1.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6391 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.32 and a Gross Margin at +42.19. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for WTRH is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.22. Additionally, WTRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] managed to generate an average of $15,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54 million, or 40.20% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,173,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,891,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.31 million in WTRH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.72 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly -17.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 10,127,409 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 17,836,220 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 15,679,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,643,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,687,410 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,245,178 shares during the same period.