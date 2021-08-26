Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is 40.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.13 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Under Armour Enters Into Exchange Agreements With Certain 1.50 Percent Convertible Senior Noteholders.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced that it has entered into exchange agreements with certain holders (the “Noteholders”) of its 1.50 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”). The Noteholders have agreed to exchange approximately $169.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Under Armour’s outstanding 2024 Notes for cash and shares of Under Armour’s Class C common stock, plus payment for accrued and unpaid interest.

The number of shares of Class C common stock to be issued by Under Armour to the Noteholders will be determined based upon a volume-weighted average price per share of Class C common stock during an averaging period commencing August 23, 2021.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now 40.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAA Stock saw the intraday high of $24.38 and lowest of $23.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.45, which means current price is +41.52% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 3826205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $27.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $27, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 22 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 18.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.85, while it was recorded at 23.60 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $3,857 million, or 85.70% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,005,690, which is approximately 1.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,518,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.94 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $215.44 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -2.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 16,921,953 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 38,115,460 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 104,819,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,856,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,237,602 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 16,131,852 shares during the same period.