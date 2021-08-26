Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $14

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: TBPH] loss -5.84% on the last trading session, reaching $8.70 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b Dose-Finding Induction Study of Izencitinib in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis.

– Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study did not meet the primary endpoint: change in the total Mayo score at week eight, relative to placebo.

– Izencitinib was well-tolerated and safety data were consistent with expectations for this gut-selective pan-JAK inhibitor.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. represents 65.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $613.70 million with the latest information. TBPH stock price has been found in the range of $8.37 to $9.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 587.01K shares, TBPH reached a trading volume of 5708319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $42 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Theravance Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TBPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theravance Biopharma Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56.

Trading performance analysis for TBPH stock

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.69. With this latest performance, TBPH shares dropped by -36.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.00 for Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.07, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 17.63 for the last 200 days.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -414.37. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -386.90.

Return on Total Capital for TBPH is now -90.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.80. Additionally, TBPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 181.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 144.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] managed to generate an average of -$774,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Theravance Biopharma Inc. go to 25.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]

There are presently around $531 million, or 84.60% of TBPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,791,863, which is approximately 10.911% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 9,910,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.22 million in TBPH stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $75.93 million in TBPH stock with ownership of nearly 16.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theravance Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Theravance Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:TBPH] by around 10,326,795 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,595,820 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 47,074,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,997,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBPH stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,618,558 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 368,134 shares during the same period.