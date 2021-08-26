TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is -32.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] jumped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.82 at the close of the session, up 0.02%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Issuance of a J-Code for ANNOVERA® to Be Utilized in the Public Health Sector.

CMS has established new HCPCS Level II code J7294 to be effective October 1st, 2021.

J Code will provide dispensing Title X Family Planning clinics such as Planned Parenthood facilities with the ability to get reimbursed for dispensing ANNOVERA.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock is now -32.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXMD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.85 and lowest of $0.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.75, which means current price is +14.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 5633046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07.

How has TXMD stock performed recently?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -22.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0337, while it was recorded at 0.7759 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2842 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -239.76 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.90.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -91.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.45. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 199.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 136.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$458,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

Insider trade positions for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $138 million, or 41.30% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,839,967, which is approximately -9.992% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,611,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.22 million in TXMD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $15.13 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 12,787,911 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 18,092,228 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 138,127,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,007,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,262,657 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,475,447 shares during the same period.