The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Revenue clocked in at $76.12 billion, up 2.54% YTD: What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $143.13 during the day while it closed the day at $142.67. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Flooding in Waverly, Tennessee With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock has also loss -0.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PG stock has inclined by 3.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.71% and gained 2.54% year-on date.

The market cap for PG stock reached $346.08 billion, with 2.44 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 3838316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $152.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $165 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 47.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.97 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.16, while it was recorded at 144.06 for the last single week of trading, and 135.50 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.14%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $223,502 million, or 65.70% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,832,442, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,782,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.23 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.85 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,443 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 69,630,943 shares. Additionally, 1,243 investors decreased positions by around 76,740,007 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 1,420,192,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,566,563,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,216,253 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,765,676 shares during the same period.